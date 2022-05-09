Hyatt Hotels Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:46 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (+88.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+153.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.