Hyatt Hotels Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 09, 2022 12:46 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (+88.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+153.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.