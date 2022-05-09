Edgewell Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 12:47 PM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Edgewell (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $564.13M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.