Golub Capital BDC FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.16M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.