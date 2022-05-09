Evolution Petroleum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETEvolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+475.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.09M (+228.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EPM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.