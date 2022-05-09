Evolution Petroleum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETEvolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+475.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.09M (+228.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.