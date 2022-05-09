Wall Street's tech favorite Bill.com slides after price target cut at Goldman Sachs
May 09, 2022 1:07 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares continue to get battered, down 7% on Monday, as Goldman Sachs downgraded cloud-based software provider to Buy rating.
- The analysts at investment firm lowered its price target to $216, down from their prior target price of $320; however, the revised price still implies a potential upside of 85.42% from stock's last close.
- This follows company's third quarter results where Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beat estimates by $0.08. Bill.com ended the quarter with 146,600 organic customers, with net new adds of 11,600 during the period.
- Despite the top and bottom line beat, the stock lost over 20% on May 6, adding up to 64% decline in the past 6 months:
- Wall Street analysts maintain a "Strong Buy" rating on BILL while Seeking Alpha authors and Quant Rating give a "Hold".