Cutera Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.26M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CUTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.