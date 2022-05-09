Stock market bottom checklist says there's still a way to go - Oppenheimer

May 09, 2022 1:10 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)CI, TMUS, BOX, ALB, WCC, DG, MCD, VIX, SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments

Bear figurine on descending line graph and list of share prices

Adam Gault/OJO Images via Getty Images

Stocks are currently in a cyclical bear market in an overall secular bull market, according to Oppenheimer.

"This road map leads us to expect a 20% decline over a 7- to 9-month period that retraces 38% of the prior 2020-2022 advance. This suggests downside risk (for the S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to) 3,800 by Q3’22," technical analyst Ari Wald wrote in a note. "The main pushback is whether the market is entering a new secular regime, similar to the 1970s and early 2000s."

But only one of the ten items on Oppenheimer's market bottom checklist has been achieved so far: the VIX (VIX) moving above 35. (See graphic below.)

Oppenheimer added seven names to its OPCO Trifecta list. The three criteria a fundamental Outperform rating, "screens positively in our trend work" and is supported by top-down portfolio tailwinds.

The stocks are McDonald's (MCD), Dollar General (DG), Wesco International (WCC), Albemarle (ALB), Box (BOX), T-Mobile (TMUS) and Cigna (CI).

All were added for trend reasons.

Dig deeper into increases in market volatility.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.