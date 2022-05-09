ShotSpotter Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.31M (+35.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SSTI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.