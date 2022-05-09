Activist Sachem Head said in talks to settle proxy fight with US Foods
May 09, 2022 1:15 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)SYYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist hedge fund Sachem Head is said in advanced discussions to reach a settlement with food distributor US Foods (NYSE:USFD) over a proxy fight.
- Under a potential settlement, Sachem Head would receive three board board seats and US Foods CEO Pietro Satriano would be replaced, according a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. An agreement could still fall apart.
- The potential settlement comes after Reuters reported earlier on Monday that prominent proxy adviser ISS recommended holders vote for three of the five Sachem Head nominees for US Foods' (USFD) board.
- Sachem Head first disclosed it acquired a stake in USFD in October. The hedge fund officially started a proxy fight in February and last month cut the director nominees to five from seven after US Foods named two new independent directors to the board.
- Sachem Head, which has an 8.7% stake in US Foods, has argued that if it USFD can get its valuation levels closer to peers such as Sysco Corp. (SYY), its shares could see 100% upside.
- Sachem Head Managing Partner Scott Ferguson has urged the company to make a public announcement that it will pursue strategic alternatives or start an immediate search for a new CEO.
- US Foods (USFD) is set to release Q1 results on Thursday.