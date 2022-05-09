UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock is dropping 5.8% in Monday afternoon trading ahead of the mortgage originator's Q1 earnings release Tuesday before the market opens. The results will show just how much the combination of climbing house prices and higher mortgage rates is slowing demand for mortgages.

As the Federal Reserve embarked on a policy tightening cycle to rein in inflation, mortgage rates have risen. Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.27%, the highest since 2009. During Q1 mortgage rates, the average 30-year FRM rate jumped to ~4.8% from 3.1%.

When the company reported Q4 results in March, it expected Q1 production to be $33B-$42B, down from the $55.2B it originated in Q4 2021. It expected its gain margin to be between 75 and 85 basis points, relatively stable to Q4's 80 bp gain margin.

The consensus estimate for UWMC's Q1 EPS is $0.15; in the past month the consensus has been revised up 0.1%, but was revised down 16% over the past three months. The Q2 EPS consensus estimate has declined 17% in the past month and 32% in the past three months.

The FY2022 EPS consensus has slipped 2.6% in the past month and 19% in the past three months.

SA's Quant rating is Sell, while the average Wall Street rating is Buy.

Another name to watch in mortgages is Rocket Companies (RKT), the operator of Rocket Mortgages. It will report earnings after the close on Tuesday. The consensus estimate for Q1 EPS of $0.19 has been revised down by 0.8% in the past month, by 8.5% in the past three months and by 41% in the past six months. Rocket (RKT) shares are down 2.3% on Monday.

Note that in February Rocket (RKT) expected Q1 closed loan volume of $52B-$57B vs. Q4's $75.9B; it also guided for Q1 gain on sale margins of 2.80%-3.10% vs. Q4 actual gain on sale of 2.80%.

Quant rating also flashes Sell; average Wall Street rating sits at Hold.

SA contributor BOOX Research, after combing through Rocket's (RKT) Q4 results, explains why it's "bullish into low expectations."