Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY -60.1%) shareholders may be inclined to cry (if they want to) on Monday.

Shares of the Rockaway, New Jersey-based retailer fell by as much as 60.5% on Monday after reporting a miss on top and bottom lines for the first quarter. Of particular concern was a net loss of $26.9 million, about twice as wide as analyst estimates.

“As expected, our bottom line results were impacted by elevated costs, including greater than anticipated freight and commodity cost pressures that ramped later in the quarter,” CEO Brad Weston explained. “As we look to the remainder of 2022, we expect supply chain and inflationary headwinds to continue, which is reflected in our updated outlook.”

The updated outlook reflects the expectation of contracting comparable sales as compared to the prior forecast of 2 to 4 % growth, below consensus revenue at $2.225 billion to $2.3 billion from the previous range of $2.275 to $2.350 billion, and trimmed capital expenditure expectations.

Elsewhere, the company remains heavily indebted, with a principal balance of debt net of cash growing to $1.43 billion versus $1.3 billion in the prior-year period. Increasing interest expense was noted as a significant concern moving forward.

While Weston attempted to court confidence by promoting pricing actions and improvements to customer experience, the market appeared unmoved by management’s optimism.

Read management’s

.