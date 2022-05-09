Luckin Coffee reverses after company clarifies there is no Hong Kong listing plan

May 09, 2022 1:26 PM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. ADR (LKNCY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) followed up on a report from the South China Morning Post about a potential listing in Hong Kong.

Luckin statement: "Luckin Coffee’s management is focused on delivering outstanding products and services to our customers by executing on our business strategies. We remain committed to the US capital markets and strive to enhance long-term value for our shareholders. The Company will continue to monitor capital markets developments and evaluate all avenues to deliver value to its stakeholders, but is not currently pursuing a Hong Kong listing."

Shares of Luckin (OTCPK:LKNCY) reversed after the statement was issued and are now down 6.65% after starting off the day in positive territory.

