Airgain Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAirgain, Inc. (AIRG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-466.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.3M (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIRG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.