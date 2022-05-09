Malibu Boats Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 1:33 PM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.49M (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MBUU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.