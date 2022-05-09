Datto Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETDatto Holding Corp. (MSP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Datto (NYSE:MSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $168.44M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.