Oracle said to have informed UK's CMA about Cerner deal weeks ago

May 09, 2022 1:36 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is said to have informed the UK's antitrust authority about its planned purchase of electronic-medical-records company Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) weeks ago.
  • The companies wrote to to the UK Competition and Markets Authority to explain why the transaction didn't need a UK filing, according to a Dealreporter item from earlier Monday. The parties haven't heard back from the regulators, which is likely a "very good" sign, one source told the publication.
  • The report comes as the European antitrust authority has a provisional deadline of June 1 for its Phase 1 review of the merger. Dealreporter said late last month that the deal is likely to see few issues with a European antitrust review.
  • Oracle's planned $28B purchase of Cerner was filed with EU antitrust regulator last month. Recall in February, Oracle reached expiration of waiting period in U.S. to acquire Cerner.
