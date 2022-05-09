Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 1:40 PM ETEnovis Corporation (ENOV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $367.4M (-58.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.