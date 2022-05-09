Aramark Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 1:41 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aramark (ARMK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+191.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARMK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.