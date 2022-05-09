SPAC Zanite shareholders approve merger with Embraer's EV air taxi unit Eve

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) shareholders have approved the SPAC’s planned merger with EV air mobility firm Eve (EVEX), a subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer (ERJ).

Zanite (ZNTE) said in a filing that its shareholders voted in favor of the merger on May 6. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on NYSE under the symbol EVEX.

Eve has been developing electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles that can be used as air taxis in urban areas. Following the closing, Embraer will retain an 80% position in Zanite through its subsidiaries.

Zanite and Eve announced plans to merge in December, valuing the combined company with a pro forma enterprise value of around $2.4B. The deal's $305M PIPE included a $175M investment from Embraer and $105M from investors Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Bradesco BBI, Falko Regional Aircraft, Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce, and SkyWest.

Last Tuesday, rival eVTOL firm Joby Aviation (JOBY) announced mobility platform TMAP was joining its partnership with SK Telecom to bring air taxi service to South Korea.