WhiteHorse Finance Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 1:47 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.67M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.