Avaya Holdings Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 1:48 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Avaya Holdings (AVYA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $737.62M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVYA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.