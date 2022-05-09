The AZEK Company Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 1:49 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company (AZEK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $368.06M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AZEK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.