Equinix stock dips after CEO sheds more than 12,000 shares for $8.7M
May 09, 2022 1:50 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock is dropping 5.1% in Monday afternoon trading after the data center REIT's CEO disclosed that he sold more than 12,000 shares of the company's stock on Thursday, May 5, for ~$8.72M
- President and CEO Charles Mayer sold 12,244 shares in seven transactions for prices ranging from ~$709.25 per share to ~$715.30.
- He has 7,439 shares remaining, according to the SEC filing that was submitted after the close on Friday.
- Last week, Equinix (EQIX) acquired four data centers in Chile and agreed to acquire another one in Peru.