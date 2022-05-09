Can Roblox Q1 results meet Street view despite slowdown in user growth?

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.22 and consensus revenue estimate is $649.48M (+67.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 8 downward revisions.

Goldman Sachs cut RBLX to Neutral, saying it will likely see slower user growth and tougher comparisons in post-pandemic.

MKM Partners rated RBLX Neutral, saying it has "significant long-term growth potential", but will likely face issues in the near to mid-term. Over the next 4 years, bookings should grow 15%, but still lag expected user growth by over 20%.

But Citi rated RBLX Buy, saying its valuation is justified by its "strategic position, rapid growth and healthy pipeline of product enhancements".

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage with Outperform rating, citing RBLX's "lock on hard-to-reach users under age 13" and ~11M developers.

Deutsche Bank rated RBLX Buy, saying it is the "next platform play" with "growing moats and strong network effects". One of its competitive advantages is a "large supply base" of developers.

Morgan Stanley downgraded RBLX to Equal Weight as user growth and bookings slowed. Benchmark said it was concerned about RBLX's ability to keep its platform safe for kids, following a BBC report about its battle to keep sexually explicit content off its site.

Meanwhile, Bank of America said products, not Y/Y comps or guidance, were the real catalysts for RBLX.

RBLX shares tanked over 20% as Q4 results failed to meet Street expectations. Morgan Stanley said RBLX has not been able to retain or grow engagement, bookings or users as well as expected through reopening.

In a recent analysis, SA contributor Julian Lin said while RBLX continues to report strong revenue, investors should focus on decelerating bookings growth.

RBLX stock declined ~75% YTD. Take a look at the stock's performance vs. peers in the last 1 year.