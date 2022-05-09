Cannabis cultivator and distributor Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw its shares nosedive 71% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of AKAN, which went public in March, opened at $8.50 and hit a high of $8.53 before plunging into negative territory. The stock recently changed hands at $2.63, down 71%, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The company held its initial public offering on March 15, raising $16M after offering 4M shares for $4 apiece.

AKAN operates a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Lesotho through a wholly owned subsidiary called Bophelo. The company also owns CanMart, a medical cannabis products importer and distributor based in the UK.

In late April, AKAN agreed to buy Holigen Holdings, a unit of cannabis cultivator Flowr (OTCPK:FLWPF) with operations in Portugal, for approximately $35M.