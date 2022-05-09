Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (vs -$0.15 in 1Q21) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.06B (+47.1% Y/Y).

Occidental's Q4 results beat Street estimates, with the quarter's production of 1,189kboe/d exceeded the high end of guidance. The company guided to 2022 upstream volumes of 1,155kboe/d (midpoint), a ~3% sequential decline from Q4 2021.

Capex was guided to $4.1b in 2022, up ~41% from 2021 levels, and management said it planned to continue paying down debt, with a near-term target of reducing net debt to $20B.

In March, Morgan Stanley cut Occidental (OXY) to hold from buy, citing relative outperformance and valuation. Bank of America also advised clients to reduce risk to the sector, downgrading Occidental (OXY) to hold. Early in April Stifel initiated coverage of Occidental (OXY) with a Buy rating and $84 price target, saying the stock remains attractively valued even after its strong YTD performance.

Occidental Petroleum was Q1's best performer in the S&P 500, with shares roughly doubling. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) has also raised its stake in the oil company, picking up over $4.5B worth in shares in March to boost its stake to 14.6%.

However, shares have been hit in recent days by pressure on multiple fronts on the energy sector, with June WTI crude (CL1:COM) and July Brent crude (CO1:COM) down, and bears pointing to a confluence of weak economic indicators and a rising dollar.

Analysts are expecting strong earnings from integrated and refining names, with improved outlooks into Q2; however, with the sector outperforming year to date, and mining stocks sinking on supply-chain and inflation headwinds last week, it appears few energy investors want to take earnings-related risk this quarter.

SA contributors have been largely bullish on the stock in their recent analysis. Jim Sloan suggests "operating cash flow now comes in at all time highs every quarter and may surprise positively for Q1" and Daniel Thurecht highlighted Occidental's 14%+ free cash flow yield and the possibility of producing $14.5B of free cash flow during 2022.

Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.