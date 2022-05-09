Will Unity Software's Q1 Earnings gain significantly from existing software solutions or will it seek to metaverse to gain further?
May 09, 2022 2:28 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (compared to -$0.10 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $321.17M (+36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, U has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Robust demand for its software solutions from content creators like game developers, architects, automotive designers and filmmakers are seen benefitting the company's revenue.
- Operate Solutions business' momentum is seen a strong growth factor.
- Metaverse could also be the catalyst for the company's upcoming growth trajectory as it relies entirely on digital visualizations that allow users to interact with a virtual world; unity is one such a platform which allows to build their own online worlds, the question arises if it can take advantage of the metaverse trend and the opportunity outside of gaming to regain its previous highs.
- In the past 1-month trading, the stock eroded 46.2% and is currently trading near its 52-week low levels.
- Of the 18 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 9 have assigned a Strong Buy rating while 6 have assigned a Buy rating.
- SA Contributor Unity Software recently wrote that Unity is much more than a games company while Josh Arnold said that the stock is targeting 85%+ upside in the next year.