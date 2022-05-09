Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) could see ~400 MW of projects delayed by the U.S. trade investigation into Chinese solar panel projects, the company said Monday.

"We may see some projects shift from 2023 to 2024," CFO Steve Young said during the company's earnings conference call, according to Bloomberg.

Duke (DUK) shares are holding up relatively well in Monday's broadly lower stock action, -0.2% after missing Q1 earnings expectations but easily beating revenue estimates.

The utility said the earnings miss was related to $0.07/share in higher expenses due to severe winter storms, as well as the impact of charges related to a March decision by the Indiana Supreme Court that ruled Duke would not be allowed to recoup $200M-plus in costs tied to coal ash management.

CFRA analyst Daniel Rich reiterated a Buy rating on Duke (DUK) and raised his price target to $117 from $109, citing optimism over the company's total customer growth and investments in solar energy through 2023.

Duke's (DUK) disclosure about delays in renewables projects follows NextEra Energy's recent warning that as much as 2.8 GW of its own projects planned for this year may shift to 2023 due to the federal solar probe.