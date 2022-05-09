Despite falling over 25% since Friday, Baird analyst Jonathan Komp is sticking with an “Outperform” rating on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

Shares of the Baltimore-based sports apparel and equipment company cratered on Friday, falling over 20%, after reporting narrow misses on top and bottom lines for its first quarter and a cloudier outlook for the full-year.

CEO Patrik Fisker explained that supply chain problems continue to hamper the company and served as the main impetus for the inauspicious earnings results. He added that lockdowns in China are hurting demand dynamics as well, necessitating a cut to full-year estimates.

Shares continued to fall on Monday, marking a 4.04% decline just 90 minutes before the market close.

While expressing his deep disappointment at the results and a lowered confidence in management, Komp indicated he was not ready to throw in the towel yet.

“We are sticking with the stock here at current depressed levels (NTM EV/Sales only 0.75X), but with low conviction and a new $15 price target,” he wrote in a note to clients. “We think sentiment could gradually improve as [Under Armour] (UAA -4.2%) moves past peak FQ1 pressures, and reinforces confidence in the longer-term potential for [Under Armour] (UAA) to return to healthy growth rates.”

In terms of healthy growth rates, Komp indicated that high-single digit revenue growth and low-double-digit EBIT margin “over the next several years” is achievable.

Komp's optimistic outlook reinforces a similarly bullish outlook from Morgan Stanley despite the disappointing results.

Read more on the rough results reported from the first quarter.