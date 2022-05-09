Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (vs. -$0.27 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.66M (+78.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- INO stock fell in early March after the biotech company's Q4 2021 results missed on the bottom line and its net loss significantly widened.
- INO's R&D expenses in Q4 more than tripled due to higher manufacturing expenses and clinical trials related to its COVID-19 shot INO-4800.
- The company had another setback in March after it paused enrollment in a phase 3 trial of INO-4800 to amend the main goal of the study after the shot showed significantly decreased levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant in laboratory testing.
- Up to Friday's close, INO stock -46.7% YTD.