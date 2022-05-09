Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (vs. -$0.27 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.66M (+78.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, INO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • INO stock fell in early March after the biotech company's Q4 2021 results missed on the bottom line and its net loss significantly widened.
  • INO's R&D expenses in Q4 more than tripled due to higher manufacturing expenses and clinical trials related to its COVID-19 shot INO-4800.
  • The company had another setback in March after it paused enrollment in a phase 3 trial of INO-4800 to amend the main goal of the study after the shot showed significantly decreased levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant in laboratory testing.
  • Up to Friday's close, INO stock -46.7% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.