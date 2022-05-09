Forge Global stock plunges 29%, echoing broader market

May 09, 2022 2:38 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on a torn dollar bill

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) shares plunged 29% on Monday, following the broader market into negative territory.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $31.04, hitting a high on $31.10 in early trading before tumbling. The stock recently changed hands at $23.04, down 29%, at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET.

FRGE shares have been volatile since the company went public through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital on March 22, with shares rallying during their market debut to close 60% higher. The stock hit a 52-week high on March 31 of $47.50.

FRGE and Motive Capital announced plans to merge in September through a deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

