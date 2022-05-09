Electronic Arts Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (vs. $0.26 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- EA in early February had reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.23, which beat estimates by $0.18. However, Q3 bookings of $2.58B missed expectations by $80M.
- EA had guided Q4 net revenue and net bookings to be about $1.76B each and EPS to be about $0.46. FY 2022 revenue is anticipated to be about $6.93B, while net bookings is seen to be around $7.53B.
- In late April, a report by the NPD Group said that videogame industry sales had slipped Y/Y for a fifth straight month in March, as the industry continues to wrestle with some tough pandemic comparisons and the ongoing challenges at getting hardware into gamers' hands.
- Up to Friday's close, EA stock -12.6% YTD.