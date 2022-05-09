Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) is seeing at least 10% inflation in the regions where it operates, and is eating into its contingency cost buffer for its Salares Norte project in Chile, CEO Chris Griffith said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The Salares Norte project - Gold Fields' (GFI) largest, expected to reach more than 500K oz/year by 2024 - is expected to start gold production in next year's Q1, but labor shortages have forced the miner to create parallel work streams, which is "rapidly eating up our contingency," Griffith reportedly said at the Mining Indaba conference in South Africa.

Prices for some products Gold Fields (GFI) consumes, such as steel bolts, reagents and explosives, have surged by as much as 30%, Griffith said.

The CEO also said Gold Fields (GFI) is facing a "nervous time" in Chile as the country continues the process of rewriting its constitution, and sees the possibility of higher taxes in Chile, Peru and Ghana as "probably our biggest concern."

Despite the rising populist rhetoric, "overall they have been very good countries to operate in," Griffith said, adding the company could consider adding more assets in the countries to help lower costs.

Gold prices spiked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February but have dropped significantly since then.