Wynn Resorts Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.15 (+52.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $986.35M (+35.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.