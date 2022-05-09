Will Peloton Interactive post Q3 earnings beat under new chief?

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to announce Q3 results on Tuesday, May 10, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.94 and consensus revenue estimate is $969.81M (-23% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PTON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 24 downward.

PTON stock rose after its Q2 earnings report, in which it detailed restructuring plans that would yield ~$800M in annual savings.

PTON's production adjustment and jobs cuts kept some Wall Street bulls happy. Needham remains bullish given PTON's valuable subscription revenue, which will flow through to adj. EBITDA at a higher rate post cost cuts.

Citi rated PTON Buy, saying it can achieve positive EBITDA and free cash flow in H2 FY23 if cost cuts go according to plan.

Telsey Advisory maintained PTON's Market Perform rating, saying subscription price hikes are the first signs of CEO Barry McCarthy's strategy to change its business model.

While investors have been wary of the new chief's leadership and strategy shift, MKM Partners acknowledged McCarthy's track record of creating shareholder value.

Robert W. Baird rated PTON Outperform, citing its new supply chain strategy, tighter belt and healthy underlying business.

Meanwhile, Bank of America said growth in 2022 will likely be muted on reopening and supply chain headwinds.

Morgan Stanley rated PTON Equal Weight as it will likely remain the clear leader in connected fitness, the bank remains cautious on lack of visibility and conviction in its medium-term outlook.

In a recent bearish analysis, SA contributor Ian Bezek said Netflix's recent plunge in subscribers should served as a warning as PTON's price hikes could backfire.

