Aptiv suspends some parts shipments out of Shanghai

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV -5.6%) traded lower on Monday after an outbreak of COVID among workers at its plant in Shanghai reportedly led to some orders from key customers not being shipped over the weekend.

Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM) have not confirmed whether or not their production rates in China will be impacted by the Aptiv (APTV) delay.

Aptiv (APTV) just landed approval to restart its factory in late April by implementing a "closed-loop system of isolating workers.

The selling pressure on Monday with APTV coincides with a down day for the auto industry as a whole on macro and interest rate concerns.

Shares of Aptiv (APTV) are down 42% on a year-to-date basis, which ranks it 36th out of the 46 stocks in the auto supplier sector.