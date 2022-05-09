Rocket Companies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-78.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-44.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RKT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.