Exelixis Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+155.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.22M (+34.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.