Will a recent slash in FY22 guidance impact the stocks performance after Q1 earnings?

May 09, 2022 3:24 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.99M
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: SoFi: Critical Time Approaches
  • In its Q4 earnings, SoFi indicated that it expects FY22 adjusted net revenue to increase 55% to $1.57B vs. $1.45B Visible Alpha consensus; Q1 adj. net revenue of $280M-$285M vs. $303.6M consensus which also includes a $30M-$35M negative impact to revenue from the extension of the federal student loan payment moratorium to May 1, 2022.
  • For adj. EBITDA it expects $0M-$5M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $19.4M.
  • Led by President Biden's directive to extend the federal student loan payment moratorium from May 1, 2022 until Aug. 31, 2022, SoFi updated guidance for FY22.
  • Adj. Net Revenue and Adj. EBOTDA guidance stood at $1.47B and $100M, respectively, a reduction from previous guidance of $1.57B and $180M, respectively; SoFi maintains its original guidance of $280-285M Adj. Net Revenue and $0-5M Adjusted EBITDA for Q1.
  • In the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 74% while 1-month loss stands at 26% taking the stock to its 52-week low levels.
  • Of the 14 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 8 have assigned a strong Buy while 6 assign it a Hold while 7 of the SA Author's rating assigns the stock a Hold while 5 assign it a Strong buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.