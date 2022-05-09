Will a recent slash in FY22 guidance impact the stocks performance after Q1 earnings?
May 09, 2022
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.99M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- In its Q4 earnings, SoFi indicated that it expects FY22 adjusted net revenue to increase 55% to $1.57B vs. $1.45B Visible Alpha consensus; Q1 adj. net revenue of $280M-$285M vs. $303.6M consensus which also includes a $30M-$35M negative impact to revenue from the extension of the federal student loan payment moratorium to May 1, 2022.
- For adj. EBITDA it expects $0M-$5M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $19.4M.
- Led by President Biden's directive to extend the federal student loan payment moratorium from May 1, 2022 until Aug. 31, 2022, SoFi updated guidance for FY22.
- Adj. Net Revenue and Adj. EBOTDA guidance stood at $1.47B and $100M, respectively, a reduction from previous guidance of $1.57B and $180M, respectively; SoFi maintains its original guidance of $280-285M Adj. Net Revenue and $0-5M Adjusted EBITDA for Q1.
- In the past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 74% while 1-month loss stands at 26% taking the stock to its 52-week low levels.
- Of the 14 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 8 have assigned a strong Buy while 6 assign it a Hold while 7 of the SA Author's rating assigns the stock a Hold while 5 assign it a Strong buy.