Boot Barn Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+74.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $354.02M (+36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BOOT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.