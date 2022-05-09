Alcon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.