Hydrofarm Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-126.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.86M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HYFM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.