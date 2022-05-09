Ziff Davis Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETZiff Davis, Inc. (ZD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.49M (-19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.