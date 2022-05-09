Jamf Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.74M (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JAMF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.