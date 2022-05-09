Axon Enterprise Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233.57M (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXON has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.