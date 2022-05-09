Surgalign Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.1M (-18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRGA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.