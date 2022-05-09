Olo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.66M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OLO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.