GrowGeneration Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (vs. $0.10 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.57M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GRWG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.