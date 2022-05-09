EV charging providers Allego, Gogoro gain as broader market sinks

EV charging companies Allego (ALLG) and Gogoro (GGR) both scored gains Monday, defying the broader market’s downward trend.

Shares of EV charging station provider Allego opened at $10.05 before climbing to recently change hands at $11.97, up 17%, at approximately 3:20 p.m. ET.

Allego shares started trading on March 17 following its merger with SPAC Spartan Acquisition III. After making modest gains during its first two days of trading, shares rallied on March 23 amid increased social media interest.

Also advancing were shares of EV battery-swapping provider Gogoro (GGR). The stock opened at $6.10 and recently traded at $6.46, up 5%, at around 3:20 p.m. ET.

Gogoro went public on April 5 following a merger with SPAC Poema Global Holdings, with Gogoro shares finishing their debut session 10% higher at $14.02.

Poema and Gogoro announced plans to merge in September in a deal that valued Gogoro at around $2.35B.