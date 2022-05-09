Citi says 2U is “materially mispriced” after earnings beat

May 09, 2022 3:44 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Group of unrecognisable international students having online meeting

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is due for a big gain as momentum and market share gains for its online education products add promise, according to Citi.

“In the medium-term we think the combination with EdX not only promises significant operational efficiencies- and with it better financial returns - but also a much bigger [total addressable market],” the bank’s analyst Thomas Singlehurst wrote in a note on Monday.

He added the name to his “Catalyst Watch” list due to the very positive risk/reward dynamics apparent after an encouraging earnings result on Friday. In particular, Singlehurst said he sees particular opportunity in enterprise education.

“We think the scene is set for a gradual but potentially significant re-rating,” he concluded.

To be sure, Singlehurst still cut his price target from $50 to $40 as foreign exchange impacts and lightened revenue forecasts temper bullishness. The target price nonetheless suggests a significant re-rating given the stock traded below $10 in early May.

Shares fell 2% shortly before Monday’s close, giving up some of Friday’s earnings day-driven gains.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.