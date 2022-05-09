2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is due for a big gain as momentum and market share gains for its online education products add promise, according to Citi.

“In the medium-term we think the combination with EdX not only promises significant operational efficiencies- and with it better financial returns - but also a much bigger [total addressable market],” the bank’s analyst Thomas Singlehurst wrote in a note on Monday.

He added the name to his “Catalyst Watch” list due to the very positive risk/reward dynamics apparent after an encouraging earnings result on Friday. In particular, Singlehurst said he sees particular opportunity in enterprise education.

“We think the scene is set for a gradual but potentially significant re-rating,” he concluded.

To be sure, Singlehurst still cut his price target from $50 to $40 as foreign exchange impacts and lightened revenue forecasts temper bullishness. The target price nonetheless suggests a significant re-rating given the stock traded below $10 in early May.

Shares fell 2% shortly before Monday’s close, giving up some of Friday’s earnings day-driven gains.